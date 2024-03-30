Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Poised For Further Gains At A 29.13% Distance From The Low?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares stood at 3.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03. The EOSE share’s 52-week high remains $5.66, putting it -449.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $208.73M, with an average of 4.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0900. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.50%. Short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw shorts transact 44.84 million shares and set a 8.37 days time to cover.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) shares are -53.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.19% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.40% this quarter before jumping 82.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 351.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 million and $249k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.60% before jumping 2,892.00% in the following quarter.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.22% of the shares at 56.20% float percentage. In total, 55.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.05 million shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 8.93 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.2 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 5.78 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.75 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 5.92 million.