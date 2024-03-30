Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Gain Of 77.93% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 12.69% – What Should You Do Now?

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.44, to imply an increase of 11.00% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The IVVD share’s 52-week high remains $5.20, putting it -17.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $488.89M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 775.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

After registering a 11.00% upside in the last session, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.56, jumping 11.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.69%, and 6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.69%. Short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw shorts transact 1.64 million shares and set a 5.38 days time to cover.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invivyd Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares are 148.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.61% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 million.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invivyd Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc insiders hold 20.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.89% of the shares at 97.10% float percentage. In total, 76.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.94 million shares (or 9.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M28 Capital Management LP with 9.25 million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.71 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 million.