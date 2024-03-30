Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) Up Almost 16.77% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.66, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The INZY share’s 52-week high remains $7.56, putting it 1.31% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $473.16M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 533.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.72, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.49%, and 16.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.81%. Short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) saw shorts transact 2.38 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inozyme Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) shares are 69.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.03% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before falling -2.90% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -35.73% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -4.17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.10% annually.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inozyme Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.77% of the shares at 93.38% float percentage. In total, 92.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 6.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC with 3.66 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 4.7 million.