Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 141.18% Year-To-Date

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply an increase of 17.14% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The IMNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it 5.49% up since that peak but still an impressive 70.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $15.42M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information

After registering a 17.14% upside in the last session, Imunon Inc (IMNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000, jumping 17.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 97.57%, and 67.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.18%. Short interest in Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Imunon Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Imunon Inc (IMNN) shares are 60.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.72% against 13.00%.

IMNN Dividends

Imunon Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imunon Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s Major holders

Imunon Inc insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.47% of the shares at 4.64% float percentage. In total, 4.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 74011.0 shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $95474.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Imunon Inc (IMNN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 57488.0 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74159.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46782.0, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 60348.0.