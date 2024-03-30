iBio Inc (AMEX: IBIO) Recovered 74.88% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 196.35% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares stood at 50.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.06, to imply an increase of 20.83% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The IBIO share’s 52-week high remains $49.80, putting it -1126.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $14.13M, with an average of 22.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

After registering a 20.83% upside in the last session, iBio Inc (IBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.98, jumping 20.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 275.93%, and 235.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 196.35%. Short interest in iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) saw shorts transact 59320.0 shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iBio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.22% of the shares at 7.25% float percentage. In total, 7.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $94550.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iBio Inc (IBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.