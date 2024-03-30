Hesai Group ADR At $5.06: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.06, to imply an increase of 8.12% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The HSAI share’s 52-week high remains $17.28, putting it -241.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $483.23M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

After registering a 8.12% upside in the last session, Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.47, jumping 8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and 35.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.21%. Short interest in Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hesai Group ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares are -50.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $46.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.68 million.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hesai Group ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders

Hesai Group ADR insiders hold 23.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.77% of the shares at 56.26% float percentage. In total, 42.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 11.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 2.85 million shares, or about 2.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $30.04 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 5.39 million.