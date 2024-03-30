Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV): Can A Stock Be Down -78.58% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s traded shares stood at 5.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -4.87% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GWAV share’s 52-week high remains $1.12, putting it -833.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $2.00M, with an average of 9.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

After registering a -4.87% downside in the last session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1830, dropping -4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.06%, and -83.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.58%. Short interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) saw shorts transact 77060.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc insiders hold 49.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.37% of the shares at 38.66% float percentage. In total, 19.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arena Investors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 29.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Truist Financial Corp with 60000.0 shares, or about 1.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45660.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 38204.0 shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29799.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12936.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 9844.0.