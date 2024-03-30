Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares stood at 5.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.03, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GGE share’s 52-week high remains $3.03, putting it -10000.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.03. The company has a valuation of $4.50M, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0345, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and -13.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.85%. Short interest in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) saw shorts transact 1.6 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Giant Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Green Giant Inc insiders hold 10.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.64% of the shares at 5.18% float percentage. In total, 4.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20468.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44212.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 20468.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46104.0