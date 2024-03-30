Golden Minerals Co (AMEX: AUMN) Recovered 38.1% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -19.20% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 33.83% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The AUMN share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -1566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $6.12M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

After registering a 33.83% upside in the last session, Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600, jumping 33.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.21%, and -20.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.20%. Short interest in Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Minerals Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) shares are -32.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.04% against 18.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.36 million and $4.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -53.10% before dropping -93.50% in the following quarter.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Co has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Minerals Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Co insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.30% of the shares at 17.36% float percentage. In total, 17.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.24 million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.