Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Gains 56.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 6.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.30, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -13.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $1.80B, with an average of 22.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Geron Corp. (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.90%, and 59.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.40%. Short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 50.95 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are 52.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22,292.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $30k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21k and $29k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.08% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -1.56% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Geron Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corp. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.90% of the shares at 67.97% float percentage. In total, 67.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.98 million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 31.54 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $101.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corp. (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.34 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.33 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 27.54 million.