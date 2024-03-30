GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS): Can A Stock Be -27.08% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares stood at 2.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.65, to imply an increase of 5.06% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The GDS share’s 52-week high remains $20.78, putting it -212.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

After registering a 5.06% upside in the last session, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.99, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.55%, and -3.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.08%. Short interest in GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) saw shorts transact 10.76 million shares and set a 6.27 days time to cover.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GDS Holdings Limited ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) shares are -35.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.60% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.60% this quarter before falling -52.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $367.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $381.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $344.61 million and $337.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 13.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.77% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -242.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.51% annually.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited ADR has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GDS Holdings Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited ADR insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.94% of the shares at 40.22% float percentage. In total, 39.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 8.77 million shares, or about 4.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $96.42 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 4.76 million.