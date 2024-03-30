FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Drops -22.20% YTD: What’s Next?

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply a decrease of -8.38% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FTCI share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -616.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $67.38M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 800.40K shares over the past 3 months.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

After registering a -8.38% downside in the last session, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6205, dropping -8.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.70%, and 19.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.20%. Short interest in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw shorts transact 8.51 million shares and set a 10.06 days time to cover.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FTC Solar Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) shares are -54.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.28% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $13.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.89 million and $32.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -68.20% before dropping -26.50% in the following quarter.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FTC Solar Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

FTC Solar Inc insiders hold 38.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.00% of the shares at 43.71% float percentage. In total, 27.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hill City Capital, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.33 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.75 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.09 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 2.85 million.