FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 35.62% Gain

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 16.29% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The FOXO share’s 52-week high remains $9.30, putting it -2168.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $3.64M, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

After registering a 16.29% upside in the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4500, jumping 16.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.62%, and 21.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.31%. Short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw shorts transact 64480.00000000001 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FOXO Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc insiders hold 41.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.16% of the shares at 7.14% float percentage. In total, 4.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corbin Capital Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85217.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $75161.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75161.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 43890.0.