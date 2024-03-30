For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Is Worth A Shot

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s traded shares stood at 33.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply an increase of 69.01% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The XLO share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -239.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $29.74M, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 225.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

After registering a 69.01% upside in the last session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9300, jumping 69.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.74%, and 63.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.36%. Short interest in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) saw shorts transact 57630.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xilio Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) shares are -48.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.29% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.00% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Xilio Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 11.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.53% of the shares at 63.87% float percentage. In total, 56.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 2.76 million shares, or about 10.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.