For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Is Worth A Shot

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.56, to imply an increase of 6.49% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The TERN share’s 52-week high remains $14.04, putting it -114.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $424.10M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 818.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

After registering a 6.49% upside in the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.82, jumping 6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and -12.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.08%. Short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) saw shorts transact 4.23 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) shares are 36.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.39% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.70% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.92% of the shares at 114.04% float percentage. In total, 111.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 6.66 million shares, or about 10.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $43.68 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 7.99 million.