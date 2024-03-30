Following A 8.70% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT)?

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $2.39, putting it -19.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $337.98M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 768.68K shares over the past 3 months.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.06, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.70%, and 12.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.99%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SelectQuote Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) shares are 68.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.59% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 48.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $339.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.05 million.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SelectQuote Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc insiders hold 10.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.93% of the shares at 51.17% float percentage. In total, 45.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookside Equity Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.68 million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.09 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 3.91 million.