Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 71.11% YTD Gain?

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply an increase of 3.59% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.03, putting it -161.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $18.97M, with an average of 3.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 542.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 3.59% upside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, jumping 3.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 95.76%, and 94.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.11%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flora Growth Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) shares are 102.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.75% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.70% this quarter before jumping 91.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 104.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $17.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.49 million and $20.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.50% before dropping -14.60% in the following quarter.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp insiders hold 16.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.48% of the shares at 18.57% float percentage. In total, 15.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 24657.0 shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $58683.0.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 8.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1021.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4792.0.