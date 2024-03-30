FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Surged 144.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply a decrease of -8.91% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $20.90, putting it -789.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $232.11M, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

After registering a -8.91% downside in the last session, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80, dropping -8.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.29%, and 18.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 165.15%. Short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw shorts transact 5.53 million shares and set a 3.12 days time to cover.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FibroGen Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are 144.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.18% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.40% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $36.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.86 million.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FibroGen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc insiders hold 6.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.45% of the shares at 76.31% float percentage. In total, 71.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 14.47 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 9.76 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 5.42 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.24 million, or 4.29% of the shares, all valued at about 9.97 million.