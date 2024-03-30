EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Is One Stock You Should Watch

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 4.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.57, to imply an increase of 9.47% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $25.78, putting it -25.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.18. The company has a valuation of $840.90M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a 9.47% upside in the last session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.20, jumping 9.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.56%, and 94.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.44%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 6.31 million shares and set a 6.7 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 245.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.23 million and $1.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.60% before jumping 753.60% in the following quarter.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between May 29 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.59% of the shares at 27.82% float percentage. In total, 27.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Axim Planning & Wealth. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.53 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.14 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 12.05 million.