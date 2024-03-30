CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) Is 57.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 11.46% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CURI share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -52.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $57.04M, with an average of 4.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 768.53K shares over the past 3 months.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

After registering a 11.46% upside in the last session, CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000, jumping 11.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.46%, and 115.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.11%. Short interest in CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.

CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CuriosityStream Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) shares are 55.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.13% against 21.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 73.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.05 million and $14.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before jumping 7.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 80.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.80% annually.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CuriosityStream Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

CuriosityStream Inc insiders hold 47.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.81% of the shares at 12.90% float percentage. In total, 6.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. with 0.73 million shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.