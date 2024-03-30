CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Up 32.06% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -53.55% – Here’s What You Need To Do

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 3.15% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The COMM share’s 52-week high remains $6.64, putting it -406.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $278.07M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

After registering a 3.15% upside in the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100, jumping 3.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.76%, and -29.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.55%. Short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw shorts transact 9.43 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CommScope Holding Company Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares are -57.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -126.56% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -165.70% this quarter before falling -184.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 billion.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CommScope Holding Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc insiders hold 2.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.50% of the shares at 87.43% float percentage. In total, 85.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.33 million shares (or 16.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fpr Partners Llc with 20.95 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $117.97 million.

We also have First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund holds roughly 9.03 million shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.27 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 35.3 million.