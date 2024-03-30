Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Spiked 1.19% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 11.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $265.12, to imply an increase of 3.28% or $8.42 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $283.48, putting it -6.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.43. The company has a valuation of $64.23B, with an average of 12.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a 3.28% upside in the last session, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 283.48, jumping 3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.19%, and 32.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.44%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 11.31 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are 270.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 354.05% against 5.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140k.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc insiders hold 5.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.37% of the shares at 57.23% float percentage. In total, 54.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $796.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.08 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.68 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 334.96 million.