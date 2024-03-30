Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Stock Jumping 182.35% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares stood at 8.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.00, to imply a decrease of -4.46% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The CZOO share’s 52-week high remains $295.00, putting it -2358.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $58.68M, with an average of 5.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

After registering a -4.46% downside in the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.00, dropping -4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 155.32%, and 182.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.32%. Short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw shorts transact 42170.0 shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $344.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $424.19 million.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cazoo Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders hold 2.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.03% of the shares at 89.13% float percentage. In total, 87.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenvale Capital, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 1.84 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.17 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82778.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 97678.0.