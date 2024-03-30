Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.49, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CDLX share’s 52-week high remains $20.52, putting it -41.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $639.15M, with an average of 6.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the last session, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.52, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.92%, and 82.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.33%. Short interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw shorts transact 4.48 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 52.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $71.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.39 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 65.04% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.10% annually.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardlytics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Cardlytics Inc insiders hold 3.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.71% of the shares at 71.35% float percentage. In total, 68.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 14.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.86 million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 13.62 million.