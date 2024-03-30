BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) Has Recovered 14.29% So Far, But Another -52150.0% Loss Is Possible.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s traded shares stood at 4.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BCAN share’s 52-week high remains $731.50, putting it -52150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $55.50M, with an average of 48.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.18K shares over the past 3 months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the last session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6900, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -61.62%, and -96.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.83%. Short interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw shorts transact 16710.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc insiders hold 18.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.40% of the shares at 4.15% float percentage. In total, 3.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.46 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.98 million