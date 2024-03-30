Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Stock?

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.68, to imply a decrease of -3.29% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The IMNM share’s 52-week high remains $30.96, putting it -25.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.44. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 680.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside in the last session, Immunome Inc (IMNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.70, dropping -3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.24%, and 0.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.65%. Short interest in Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Immunome Inc (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunome Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immunome Inc (IMNM) shares are 226.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.45% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.10% this quarter before jumping 34.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -61.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 million.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunome Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Immunome Inc insiders hold 19.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.34% of the shares at 48.87% float percentage. In total, 39.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.37 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunome Inc (IMNM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.99 million.