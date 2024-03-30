Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Stock?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares stood at 2.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CTMX share’s 52-week high remains $2.86, putting it -31.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $147.63M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 887.92K shares over the past 3 months.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.30, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.68%, and -14.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.65%. Short interest in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw shorts transact 3.53 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) shares are 71.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2,000.00% against 13.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $22.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.72 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.21% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -3066.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

CytomX Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.63% of the shares at 49.28% float percentage. In total, 48.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 6.6 million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.63 million.