Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Up 63.23% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -23.37% – Here’s What To Do Now

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 38.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 3.24% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $3.91, putting it -75.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $673.15M, with an average of 27.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

After registering a 3.24% upside in the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44, jumping 3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.08%, and -29.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.37%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 26.85 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 114.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.05% against 16.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $48.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.59 million.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.07% of the shares at 22.11% float percentage. In total, 21.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 3.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 8.93 million shares, or about 2.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.92 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 13.18 million shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.09 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 9.13 million.