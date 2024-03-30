Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s traded shares stood at 5.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -0.68% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BIOL share’s 52-week high remains $47.10, putting it -24689.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $6.17M, with an average of 19.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the last session, Biolase Inc (BIOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2570, dropping -0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.53%, and 37.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.08%. Short interest in Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 99.10% this quarter before jumping 99.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $10.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.47 million and $14.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.10% before dropping -2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 98.91% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc has its next earnings report out between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biolase Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Biolase Inc insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.24% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 8.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14205.0 shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zhang Financial LLC with 12078.0 shares, or about 1.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $22465.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biolase Inc (BIOL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 926.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6546.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 292.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 2379.0.