Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) Is Worth Considering At $1.62

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares stood at 87.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 88.59% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The BDRX share’s 52-week high remains $66.00, putting it -3974.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $0.39M, with an average of 8.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

After registering a 88.59% upside in the last session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000, jumping 88.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.92%, and 22.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.55%. Short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) shares are -69.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.98% against 13.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370k.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR insiders hold 16.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.32% of the shares at 37.57% float percentage. In total, 31.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3325.0 shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 2554.0 shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $175.0.