BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 6.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -4.65% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it -134.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $323.08M, with an average of 12.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a -4.65% downside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.23, dropping -4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.97%, and -34.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.21%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 14.16 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) shares are 39.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.50% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.40% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $43.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.15 million and $38.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 32.50% in the following quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc insiders hold 59.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.90% of the shares at 12.15% float percentage. In total, 4.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 4.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 2.68 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.29 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 1.61 million.