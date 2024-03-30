Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Stock Dropped -54.42% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -4.29% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BENF share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -23471.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $18.56M, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

After registering a -4.29% downside in the last session, Beneficient (BENF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0735, dropping -4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.82%, and -54.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.22%. Short interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw shorts transact 2.53 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

BENF Dividends

Beneficient has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beneficient has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Beneficient insiders hold 71.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.37% of the shares at 75.96% float percentage. In total, 21.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hatteras Investment Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.43 million shares (or 20.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC with 2.48 million shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.45 million.