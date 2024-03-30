B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.17, to imply an increase of 11.60% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The RILY share’s 52-week high remains $60.72, putting it -186.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.46. The company has a valuation of $647.38M, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

After registering a 11.60% upside in the last session, B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.86, jumping 11.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.39%, and 11.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.86%. Short interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw shorts transact 12.39 million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B. Riley Financial Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 3.50, with the share yield ticking at 16.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

B. Riley Financial Inc insiders hold 46.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.76% of the shares at 94.69% float percentage. In total, 50.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.15 million shares, or about 3.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.11 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 23.98 million.