At Current Prices, Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Worth A Patient Look?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares stood at 5.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -3.84% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CYBN share’s 52-week high remains $0.74, putting it -80.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $172.08M, with an average of 7.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

After registering a -3.84% downside in the last session, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4470, dropping -3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.47%, and 18.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.85%. Short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw shorts transact 9.35 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cybin Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are -24.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.79% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cybin Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc insiders hold 6.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.14% of the shares at 24.79% float percentage. In total, 23.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30.06 million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 8.92 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.69 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.