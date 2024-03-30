At $3.00 Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Is Worth A Gamble

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 6.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 4.53% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $14.92, putting it -397.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.49. The company has a valuation of $526.08M, with an average of 5.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 4.53% upside in the last session, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -5.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.89%. Short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 42.54 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunpower Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares are -51.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.87% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -257.10% this quarter before falling -38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $330.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.96 million.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunpower Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Sunpower Corp insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.67% of the shares at 122.56% float percentage. In total, 121.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.35 million shares (or 11.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.3 million shares, or about 5.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $91.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.8 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 26.91 million.