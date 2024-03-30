At $2.04 D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Is Worth A Gamble

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares stood at 5.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply a decrease of -2.86% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The QBTS share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -56.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $231.34M, with an average of 4.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside in the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.16, dropping -2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.37%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.79%. Short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) saw shorts transact 5.48 million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing D-Wave Quantum Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) shares are 106.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.67% against 19.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 45.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 152.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.03 million and $1.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 104.40% before jumping 187.60% in the following quarter.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-Wave Quantum Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc insiders hold 5.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.37% of the shares at 102.92% float percentage. In total, 97.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 17.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.48 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.