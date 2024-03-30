Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WNNR): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 25.12% YTD Gain?

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.60, to imply an increase of 32.04% or $3.3 in intraday trading. The WNNR share’s 52-week high remains $11.70, putting it 13.97% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.60. The company has a valuation of $185.50M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 87.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR) trade information

After registering a 32.04% upside in the last session, Andretti Acquisition Corp (WNNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.50, jumping 32.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.40%, and 46.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.12%. Short interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR) saw shorts transact 5540.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

WNNR Dividends

Andretti Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Andretti Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WNNR)’s Major holders

Andretti Acquisition Corp insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.34% of the shares at 90.34% float percentage. In total, 90.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.91 million shares (or 24.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Capital Management L.P. with 1.86 million shares, or about 23.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.83 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Andretti Acquisition Corp (WNNR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 1.83 million shares. This is just over 23.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 11.93% of the shares, all valued at about 10.02 million.