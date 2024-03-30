AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AGRI share’s 52-week high remains $39.00, putting it -21566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $0.96M, with an average of 4.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1980, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.64%, and -5.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.84%. Short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw shorts transact 54080.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd insiders hold 3.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.39% of the shares at 2.47% float percentage. In total, 2.39% institutions holds shares in the company.