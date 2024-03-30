After The Stock Fell -12.97% Over The Week, Is ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Still A Buy?

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares stood at 4.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.37, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The IBRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -29.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $3.62B, with an average of 5.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.78, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.97%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.97%. Short interest in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw shorts transact 53.25 million shares and set a 11.17 days time to cover.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunityBio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) shares are 236.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.31% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.70% this quarter before jumping 46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,456.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $520k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $360k and $41k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -94.40% before jumping 1,168.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 40.87% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.70% annually.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunityBio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc insiders hold 79.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.85% of the shares at 43.45% float percentage. In total, 8.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.33 million shares (or 1.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.5 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 2.81 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 7.18 million.