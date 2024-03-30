After Sinking 1.75% During Past Week, Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Still A Buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 26.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 5.45% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -119.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $2.36B, with an average of 18.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 5.45% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000, jumping 5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and -23.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.36%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 262.24 million shares and set a 9.97 days time to cover.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares are -34.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $46.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80.7 million and $80.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -42.50% before dropping -33.90% in the following quarter.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on February 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.72% of the shares at 89.76% float percentage. In total, 83.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 241.08 million shares (or 15.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 182.19 million shares, or about 11.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $329.77 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 116.78 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $211.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.14 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 92.57 million.