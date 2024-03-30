After Plunging -9.18% During Past Week, Is Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Still A Buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.22, putting it -16.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $416.41M, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.08, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.18%, and 2.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.94%. Short interest in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw shorts transact 25.43 million shares and set a 8.61 days time to cover.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heron Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) shares are 179.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.50% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $32.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.61 million and $31.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 73.33% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.50% annually.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.09% of the shares at 76.77% float percentage. In total, 76.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 26.71 million shares (or 17.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.34 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.61 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 7.05 million.