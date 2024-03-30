After Plunging -23.46% During Past Week, Is MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) Still A Buy?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s traded shares stood at 7.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply an increase of 2.94% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HOLO share’s 52-week high remains $113.00, putting it -2835.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $22.87M, with an average of 3.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

After registering a 2.94% upside in the last session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.46%, and -61.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.48%. Short interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

HOLO Dividends

MicroCloud Hologram Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MicroCloud Hologram Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders

MicroCloud Hologram Inc insiders hold 69.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.19% of the shares at 0.61% float percentage. In total, 0.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Xtx Topco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56779.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 33243.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 28830.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72939.0