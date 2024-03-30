After A Decline Of -18.09% From The High, Can Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Recover Quickly?

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 2.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -6.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.40, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $11.10, putting it -18.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $264.70M, with an average of 2.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.84, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and 75.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.83%. Short interest in Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 5.87 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares are 167.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.33% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.40% this quarter before jumping 51.30% for the next one.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine Inc insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.44% of the shares at 26.07% float percentage. In total, 25.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.p.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 1.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.57 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.