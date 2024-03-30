After A Decline Of -1066.67% From The High, Can Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA) Recover Quickly?

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -36.05% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The SLNA share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -1066.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $16.28M, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 789.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

After registering a -36.05% downside in the last session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2925, dropping -36.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -46.79%, and -46.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.34%. Short interest in Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 4.51 days time to cover.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $52.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.48 million.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Selina Hospitality PLC. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Selina Hospitality PLC. insiders hold 23.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.87% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 0.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 76416.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $77944.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 60296.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51251.0