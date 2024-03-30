Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP): Is This The Time To Buy?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58. The ADAP share’s 52-week high remains $2.05, putting it -29.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $358.93M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.91%, and -1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.24%. Short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw shorts transact 3.11 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) shares are 97.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.16% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,100.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.6 million and $5.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -88.20% before jumping 347.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -327.78% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.02% of the shares at 70.16% float percentage. In total, 70.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.97 million shares (or 25.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 17.18 million shares, or about 11.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15.89 million.

We also have Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.66 million.