Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ABSI share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -12.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $640.59M, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, Absci Corp (ABSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.76, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.58%, and 21.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.24%. Short interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw shorts transact 10.68 million shares and set a 5.61 days time to cover.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Absci Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Absci Corp (ABSI) shares are 320.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.47% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.27 million and $3.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 90.70% before dropping -8.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 29.72% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.30% annually.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Absci Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Absci Corp insiders hold 22.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.05% of the shares at 44.02% float percentage. In total, 34.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 8.03 million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Absci Corp (ABSI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.97 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 2.21 million.