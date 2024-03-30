A Look At C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s traded shares stood at 66.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.03, to imply a decrease of -8.90% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CISS share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -66566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.02. The company has a valuation of $5.71M, with an average of 128.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

After registering a -8.90% downside in the last session, C3is Inc (CISS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0640, dropping -8.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.61%, and -66.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.43%. Short interest in C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw shorts transact 2.41 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C3is Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

C3is Inc insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 14998.0 shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16647.0.