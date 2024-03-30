A Look At Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 8.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 14.51% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $14.84, putting it -45.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $546.97M, with an average of 5.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 14.51% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.50, jumping 14.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.75%, and -23.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.51%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 12.51 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altimmune Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares are 303.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.20% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.50% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8,282.60% compared to the previous financial year.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altimmune Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.63% of the shares at 52.04% float percentage. In total, 51.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 6.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC with 3.46 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.21 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 5.71 million.