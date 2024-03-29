Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO) Dropped -8.17 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO)’s traded shares stood at 72498.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.70, to imply a decrease of -5.16% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The ZEO share’s 52-week high remains $12.34, putting it -116.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.21. The company has a valuation of $55.86M, with an average of 72440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside in the last session, Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.62, dropping -5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.17%, and -50.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.38%. Short interest in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) saw shorts transact 5150.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

ZEO Dividends

Zeo Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zeo Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO)’s Major holders

Zeo Energy Corp. insiders hold 80.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.21% of the shares at 132.92% float percentage. In total, 26.21% institutions holds shares in the company.