Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares stood at 56783.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 8.60% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The YJ share’s 52-week high remains $5.80, putting it -598.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $8.87M, with an average of 18390.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

After registering a 8.60% upside in the last session, Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8699, jumping 8.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.81%, and 13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.87%. Short interest in Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) saw shorts transact 71960.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yunji Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc ADR insiders hold 14.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2,021.41% of the shares at 2,361.79% float percentage. In total, 2,021.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89010.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 22670.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $35818.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4242.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8611.0